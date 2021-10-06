By Gabriel Dike

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday announced date for the online Post-UTME screening exercise for candidates who applied for the 2021/2022 admission.

In statement signed by the Registrar, Ọladẹjọ Azeez, said the online registration for the Post-UTME screening exercise for admission into all courses/programmes for the 2021/2022 academic session will start from Monday, 11th to Friday, 29th October, 2021.

Azeez said candidates, who made UNILAG their first choice in the 2021/2022 UTME and scored 200 and above, are eligible for screening. The university pegged the screening fee at N2,000.

He explained that in addition, candidates must possess five credit passes at one sitting in relevant O-level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

According to him, ”candidates who will not be sixteen (16) years of age by October 31st, 2021 are not eligible and need not apply.

The registrar warned that candidates who do not participate in the Post-UTME screening will not be considered for admission.

”Former students of the University whose admissions were withdrawn on the basis of poor academic performance or absence status could re-apply on condition that the new admission shall be for a new programme/course different from the former programme/course. Any student expelled from the University cannot be offered fresh admission,” Azeez stated.

He said the Post-UTME aptitude test will hold from Monday, 1st to Friday, 5th November, 2021.

”Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines and obtain necessary clarifications.

The university has zero tolerance for drug abuse. The university shall withdraw the admission of newly admitted students who test positive for drug use whenever the university conducts the test, either before or after registration.”

