Gabriel Dike

Five days after he was appointed acting Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG) by the Governing Council, Prof. Theophlius Soyombo, is yet to resume for duty.

Daily Sun was at the university’s Senate Building, yesterday, and waited for two hours for Soyombo’s arrival but he did not turn up. “We have not seen the acting VC around the Senate Building,” a staff said.

A visit to his personal office at the Faculty of Social Sciences to seek his whereabouts was resisted by the school’s security personnel who prevented journalists from gaining access into the office. Head of Information Unit of the university, Mrs. Olufadeke Akinleye, said she was not authorised to speak on the matter.

The governing council on Wednesday, August 12, removed Prof. Ogundipe from office for alleged misconduct and appointed Soyombo as acting VC.

ASUU chairman, UNILAG chapter, Dr. Dele Ashiru, yesterday said the staff unions have petitioned the Minister of Education, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), stating the position of the university Act as regarding the removal of principal officers, like the VC.

Reacting to the statement credited to Wale Babalakin, chairman, governing council of the school that Ogundipe’s removal followed due process, Ashiru said: “If Babalakin says Ogundipe is a serial looter, why not take him through the procedure of trial which is the joint council and Senate committee.’’