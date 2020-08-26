Lukman Olabiyi

The crisis rocking University of Lagos is yet to be over as an ex governing council member, Prof. Boniface Oye-Adeniran, has dragged the newly elected acting vice chancellor of the institution, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

In a petition addressed to the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Umar Mohammed, dated August 24, Oye-Adeniran made allegations against some former and current principal officers of the institution.

The petitioner said he is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, College of Medicine, before retiring in 2019.

According to Oye-Adeniran, who is also ex National President of the Nigerian Medical Association, said until his retirement, he was on the governing council of the university, worked with Prof. Ogundipe, first in his capacity as Deputy Vice Chancellor, and as Vice Chancellor of the University, from November 2017 till July 2019, and later when he retired, also represented the College of Medicine on the University’s Appointments and Promotions Board between 2014 and 2018.

“I am by this petition, respectfully requesting for an urgent investigation into the award of various contracts, and spendings by, and under Ogundipe’s management when he was Vice Chancellor of the university. He was aided in these spendings and illegal acts by Prof. Ogunshola, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, the University Bursar Mr Lawal, the University Procurement Officer, Dr James Akanmu and a number of his management staff. I have attached comprehensive documents in support of these allegations and undertake to be available for this investigation,” the petition read in part.