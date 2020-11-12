By Gabriel Dike

Workers of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) this morning abandoned their offices to welcome the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was reinstated by President MUHAMMADU Buhari.

Around 8.30am, the workers trooped to the main gate dancing to songs rendered by a band. The workers say they want to usher the Vice Chancellor into the campus.

President Buhari on Wednesday reinstated Prof Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG based on the recommendations of the Special Visitation panel to investigate crisis that engulfed the university.