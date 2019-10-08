President of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni Association Worldwide, John Momoh, yesterday, said members would partner with Federal Governments to combat poverty and youth unemployment.

At a press conference to mark the 50th anniversary of the Unilag Alumni, Momoh said there was no way the government could stem the crisis of unemployment and poverty without partnering the private sector.

Momoh, lamented the inability of Nigeria to meet the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), saying there was the need for the government to create the right investment climate for the private sector to create jobs and grow the economy.

He said Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, immediate past Director General, United nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and special representative of the UN Secretary General for Sustainable Energy, would be the guest lecturer at the event. Yumkella, would speak on the topic ‘How Nigeria can achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Developlmenty Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire will join other experts to discuss Dr. Yumkella’s presentation.

Momoh said the anniversary events would hold between October 13-19 at the university and would be attended by alumni from within and outside the country, among them Vice president Yemi Osinbanjo.