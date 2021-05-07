By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Friday announced resumption date for physical reopening for the second semester, 2019/2020 academic session.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (academic and research) of the institution, Prof. Oluwole Familoni said the school will re-open for physical presence on May 10th,2021 and that arrangements have been made for academic activities to commence in compliance with the state’s COVID-19 protocols.

Familoni explained that the management has taken necessary steps aimed at minimizing the risks to health and safety of its staff, students and stakeholders as well as security on campus during and post Covid-19 pandemic.

“The university recognized the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and was swift to migrate both teaching and examinations online,to continue playing it’s key role in nation building,that limited the presence of our students on campus to mitigate the risks of the Covid-19 on campus in line with NCDC guidelines.

“Familoni said the university commenced online teaching to complete the first semester 2019/2020 academic session.Providing equitable and inclusive access to digital learning resources to students from network providers available in the nation.

He added that the online learning system adopted by the university recorded 82 percent success,as the institution provided data for the students from the data centers with high end connectivity devices and provision of LAN and high end wireless access point devices geared towards improving connectivity level.

The don added that ,1, 000 indigent students get support from the school and they have equally made provision for the physical challenge students as they have recorded audio clips and other necessary materials for them to participate in the academic session.

Familoni disclosed that the hostel accommodation is meant for students that have prove of payment for the last academic session that extended to the 2021 due to the pandemic.

He highlighted some security measures to ensure the safety of the students such as the launched of an app for safety and other security apparatus they have put in place to keep the students safe.

“Admonishing them not to enter free ride with tinted glass, especially females students that are usually carried away with flashy things.

“Security is everyone business and students must learn to adhered to all safety rules and precautions provided by the institution.”

The Dean of students affairs on his part said the institution need grants to take care of the need of indigent students who do not have the funds and resources. The management solicited for the support of well meaningful Nigerians to take care of them as the university has many issues they are attending to with the limited fund generated.