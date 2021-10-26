By Joanna Jaiyeola and Blessing Ani

In its bid to improve security on the three campuses, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, in conjunction with Bionomics Nigeria Limited, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the provision of 1,000 CCTV cameras.

The MoU, which will enhance security on the Akoka campus, School of Radiography and College of Medicine, Idi Araba, is the first of its kind in the Nigerian university system (NUS).

The signing of the MoU, which took place at the Senate Chamber, attracted principal officers of UNILAG, led by the vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and management team of Bionomics Nigeria Ltd, led by the managing director, Mr. Ugochukwu Onyedika.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, Ogundipe said the project started like child’s play and he didn’t take the proposal of Bionomics Nigeria Ltd seriously at first, but was convinced after both teams met to discuss the proposal.

Said he: “The MoU is the first in any Nigerian university; it is a mutual arrangement between UNILAG and Bionomics. I appreciate the technology company for picking UNILAG for the project.”

According to him, provision of security was part of his vision for the university and expects other institutions to key into the CCTV project.

He said: “We have built a new Marine Police post and we pulled down the one constructed in 1992. We will soon hand over the new one to the Nigeria Police Force.”

The project was funded by TETFund.”

The MD of Bionomic Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Onyedika, said his firm is interested in the use of technology to solve the myriad of problems confronting the country. Onyedika explained that UNILAG is the first choice of installing the CCTV cameras, adding “once we do that others will join. This is the first time this CCTV will be installed in any university. Bionomics is brining value to UNILAG.

“It is the first of its kind in any university. It is an innovative and modern CCTV cameras. UNILAG will serve as the springboard to reach other universities.”

Giving further insight into the project, the Deputy VC (management service), Prof. Lucian Chukwu, said the MoU signing followed a though interrogation of Bionomics team.

His words: “In UNILAG, we go to sleep with our eyes closed. UNILAG has about 300 CCTV. It doesn’t cover the whole campus. When the Bionomics team came, we were excited.

“Bionomics will install 1,000 units of CCTV cameras around the campuses. Out of 1,000, 700 will be installed in Akoka, 300 for Radiography and Idi Araba. The CCTV cameras will help in reduction of crimes and will be of high quality.”

Prof. Chukwu said Bionomics will deploy the CCTV cameras at exit points on campus and it will capture faces and vehicles entering or leaving the campus.

He disclosed that when the university management presented the project to the governing council, it gave approval, noting “the project will solve crime. Work will start immediately. The project is expected to be completed in December 2021.”

