By Gabriel Dike

President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged the academic feat attained by two octogenarians, Dayo Duyile and Obiageli Okonji, who bagged PhD and M.Ed at 83 and 82 years from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Buhari who spoke at the 53rd convocation ceremony of the university lauded Duyile and Okonji for their accomplishment in graduating with PhD in Mass Communication and M.Ed in Guidance and Counselling.

He said with the feat, the octogenarians have proven that age is not a barrier when one sets a target in life and works for its actualization.

Buhari, represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr. Chris Maiyaki, tasked the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola to run an inclusive administration. He commended the governing council for doing a thorough job in the appointment of the new VC without rancour.

The VC, Prof. Ogunsola disclosed that the university would confer 2, 251 graduating students with degrees made up of 67 postgraduate diplomas, 2,1190 masters and ,65 doctorate degrees.