By Cosmas Omegoh

The University of Lagos Nigeria has entered into partnership with Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) to launch ‘Canon Imaging Space’ at the Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre of the institution.

The initiative is aimed at recognising, educating and empowering the emerging talents from the region. Under the partnership, Canon would explore a way of endowing the people with education, skills, tools as well as opportunities needed for storytelling.

According to the release made available to Sunday Sun, the imaging space will focus on educating, engaging and training students in the art of visual storytelling and photography.

This is in addition to ‘Canon Academy Masterclasses’ – a series that will have a hybrid approach of intensive training for students by Canon ambassadors and internationally acclaimed professionals in photography and videography at the University of Lagos.

