Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has appealed to public-spirited Nigerians to assist indigent candidates to get tablets, as the university gets set for non-physical post-UTME test.

Ogundipe stated this in Lagos, yesterday, saying in the face of the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, all academic activities of the institution, including examinations, will be online.

He also said the university had collapsed 2020/2021 academic session with 2021/2022 academic session.

He said the institution would commence online lectures for returning students as it could not afford bringing back students to campus due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is going to affect our admission number because it means we have to admit two streams, except if JAMB is not conducting its examination this year. If it is conducting, we are mandated to admit students. We are to conduct our post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) test on February 15 to 23; that is, it will run for about nine days. This examination is going to be e-examination such that wherever the candidates are, they do not need to come to campus. It is simple and convenient. We looked at the issue of indigent candidates, we then decided to see how we can carry them along. Right now, we have started talking to some friends of the university and alumni to see how we can get tablets that we can give them.

“We have got the number of these indigent candidates registered for the post-UTME test, and they are above 200,” he told newsmen yesterday in Lagos.

Ogundipe said the candidates would need the tablets not just for the purpose of the post-UTME test but also to facilitate other e-learning processes.

He said over 50,000 candidates applied for admission into the university in the 2020/2021 academic session, with about 22,000 scoring 200 marks and above.