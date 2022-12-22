The College of Medicine of the University of Lagos is seeking support for medical education from alumni, parents, stakeholders, and friends of the college .

Speaking on the sidelines of a fundraising and award night in Lagos on Wednesday, the Deputy Provost, Prof. Osaretin Ebuehi, said the fundraising dinner and award night was the third in the series.

The deputy provost further solicited the support of multinational organisations, organised private sector, foundations, philanthropic individuals and well-spirited Nigerians to support the college to meet its demands.

He said that the college had organised a historical event which actually was the $20m fundraising dinner and award night for some distinguished alumni of the college.

Ebuehi said the college decided to organise the show by raising the funds, which would be used for the development of CMUL in the areas of infrastructure, man power training, research, teaching and other essential services.

“Our college is currently 60 years old and there are quite a lot of things we need to do to bring back the past glory of the college.

“Over the years, a lot of research and teaching equipment we use for teaching, providing services have become outdated.

“So, time has come whereby we need resources to get modern equipment which will power high quality research, teaching and training of our students across various departments in the college,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awards cut across post-humous, distinguished guest of honour, outstanding leadership, meritorious and outstanding excellence awards. (NAN)