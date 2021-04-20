From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, inaugurated governing councils for five federal universities, namely, universities of Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Maritime University, Okerenkoko, and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.

The government was, however, concerned that some people who were approached to do the job declined the offer, forcing the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and other officials of the Federal Ministry of Education to beg the people to accept the appointment and responsibilities.

Adamu, who disclosed this at the inauguration ceremony of the governing councils in Abuja, confirmed that no member of the newly inaugurated council lobbied for their position neither was their appointment influenced by anyone, but were selected based on merit and competence.

The minister, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, appealed to council members to justify the confidence and trust of the president who appointed them.

He urged them to use their wealth of wisdom and knowledge to approach their responsibilities so they could achieve the desired result.

“Governing councils should be abreast of current laws, government policies, white papers, circulars, gazettes, and other relevant documents that would help in taking decisions without undue interference in the day-to-day running of the institutions.

“You are expected to concentrate on broad policy issues, adopting best practices, monitoring of institutional projects and securing improved funding to improve the facilities and infrastructures that would promote teaching, research and learning in your institutions,” he said.