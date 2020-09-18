Gabriel Dike

Less than 24 hours after Dr. Wale Babalakin resigned as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, another member has thrown in the towel.

Apparently not happy with the handling of the crisis, Dr. Babalakin, few hours after the Special Visitation Panel submitted its report to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, tendered his resignation letter and expressed displeasure with the probe.

Dr. Bayo Adaralegbe, a Federal Government appointee on the governing council said his resignation is with immediate effect.

In a letter dated Friday, September 18, 2020, Dr. Adaralegbe said recent event have made his continue stay on the governing council of UNILAG very untenable.

His words: “I consider my continue stay on the governing council of UNILAG, a serious dishonour and desecration of his father’s memory, Prof Adeniji Adaralegbe, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Ife and also former Special Adviser to Late former Minister of Education, Prof Babatunde Fafunwa.

The two-page letter, titled: “Resignation from the governing council of UNILAG”, address to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu said: “I wish to inform you of my resignation from the governing council of UNILAG.”

Adaralegbe recalled that he along with other Federal Government appointees were inaugurated on April 16th, 2017 and that Dr. Babalakin provided strong moral leadership as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of council.

He explained that Babalakin kept to the promise he made at council maiden meeting not to bid for, or be awarded contract from the university.

According to him, by December 2019, Babalakin had spend over N100million from his personal resources on different endeavours on campus, adding “at the time this situation arose, he was in the process of transferring to UNILAG 40 hectares of land he owned in Ogudu, Lagos to address its staff housing problems.

Adaralegbe further added that government appointees followed Babalakin moral leadership, stressing aside, a Samsung telephone set, an iPad device and N60,000 sitting allowance per meeting, he did not benefit materially, directly or through third parties.

He admitted that he got few admission for some candidates and that the council worked hard to manage the scare resources of the institution.

“Some members of the public understand public service differently. They have even turned my position on the council as propaganda material, claiming that I lied about my state of origin in order to get appointed.

“My association with Dr. Babalakin since 1991, something that I am incredibly proud of, and which is very common knowledge has also been weaponized by these people.”

He thanked the education minister and President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to service his father’s land.