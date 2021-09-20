From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has said erstwhile chairman, Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin, remains indicted by the report of the seven-man presidential visitation panel to the institution.

The panel was constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari to unravel the cause of administrative crisis that led to the suspension of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as vice chancellor by the Babalakin-led governing council and the subsequent face-off between the two principal officers of the school.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, in a statement, yesterday, accused Babalakin of sponsoring media reports that were not correct on the report of the visitation panel with the intention of misleading and misinforming the public.

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Education has been drawn to several syndicated publications in the media insinuating among other things that the presidential visitation panel to the University of Lagos indicted the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ogundipe and management of the university. The stories also posited that the report exonerated former Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin; that is not correct.

“The ministry wishes to state in very categorical terms that these claims are false, unfounded, and to say the least, mischievous, as they have no bearing with the report submitted by the panel which was chaired by a reputable retired army general, Martin Luther Agwai, one of the finest officers of the Nigerian Army.”

He recalled that the seven-man presidential visitation panel to UNILAG submitted its report alongside other panels to Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on August 31 and that government was in the process of setting up white paper committees to address all the findings and recommendations of the panels, including that of UNILAG in a holistic manner.

He equally recalled that government had earlier issued a white paper on the report of the 2020 special presidential visitation panel to the University of Lagos which culminated in the dissolution of the former governing council and reinstatement of the vice chancellor.

He advised stakeholders and Nigerians to ignore in totality, the false, malicious and self-serving publications as well as their orchestration on social and electronic media while awaiting the formal release of the government white paper on the panel’s reports.

