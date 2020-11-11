Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate reinstatement of the suspended Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

This was recommended in a report presented to the President by the Special Visitation Panel dispatched to the school to unearth the cause of the crisis that nearly crippled industrial peace in the institution.

Recall that Prof Ogundipe was suspended by the Governing Council of the University in a way that was described by some stakeholders as not in compliance with the provisions of the University law.

Federal Ministry of Education, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, confirmed that the President approved the report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University which recommended immediate reinstatement of Prof Ogundipe as UniLag VC.

The statement which was signed by the Director of Press in the Ministry, Ben Bem Goong, indicated that the President also approved the dissolution of the Governing Council led by Dr Wale Babalakin.

The statement added: “The highlights of the findings and recommendations approved by Mr President are as follows; that the removal of Prof Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor did not follow due process.

“The Vice-Chancellor was not granted the opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based, and he should accordingly be re-instated.

“That all allegations made against the Vice-Chancellor and the management of the University before and after the Constitution of the Special Visitation Panel should be referred to regular Visitation Panel for a thorough investigation and necessary

recommendations.

“That the process adopted by the Council in the appointment of Prof Omololu Soyombo, as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University was inconsistent with the provisions of the Law relating to the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor.”

President Buhari thanked the panel members and expressed hope that the decisions would bring peace, stability, focus and direction to the University.