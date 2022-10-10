By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Monday denied releasing the resumption date for the 2022/2023 academic session.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun by UNILAG Communication Unit, the management informed prospective and returning students as well as the general public that the information on the website is false and did not emanate from the University of Lagos.

“The attention of the University of Lagos has been drawn to a publication that erroneously claims that “UNILAG 2022/2023 resumption date is out,” it reads.

The university warned that any student who interacts with the website and other similar websites do so at his or her risk.

“Members of the general public are advised to visit the university’s official website and social media platforms: www.unilag.edu.ng and @UNILAGNigeria, for accurate information about the university’s academic calendar and activities,” the statement added.