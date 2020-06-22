Effective enforcement of the prescribed safety procedures for public transportation to ensure clean vehicles and drivers, as well as appropriate physical distancing on buses and at bus stops have been recommended as measures to arrest further spread of the COVID-19 virus in Lagos State.

Professor of Transport and Logistics Planning in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Iyiola Oni, made the recommendation while commenting on the spread of the pandemic through public transport.

He said stricter enforcement would ensure the attainment of good health and reduction in community transmission.

Prof. Oni further remarked, “Transportation, in particular, urban public transport, is one of the greatest means of the proliferation and spread of COVID-19. With the status of Lagos as a mega city, and the characteristic high population density, there is bound to be consequent pressure on transport demand.

“Thus, the road traffic environment is still usually characterised by ‘overcrowded’ and ‘overloaded’ vehicles. COVID-19 is here with us, but as at today, an insignificant sample population of less than 1 per cent has been tested, while the number of people testing positive is on the increase.

“Reasonable inferences can be currently drawn from this. Therefore, serious precautionary measures must be taken in forms of comprehensive planning, development of a regulatory framework, policy guidelines, effective monitoring/control procedures as well as continuous feedback mechanism on the implementation strategies.”

This, according to him, will ensure that the good intentions of government at easing the lockdown do not bring an unwanted disaster, adding the required mechanisms must be put in place to prevent further spread of the virus as curtailment may be onerous.

He said the National Union of Road Transport Workers, the boat operators and other public transport operators, should educate and enlighten their members against over speeding, fare hiking and keeping to the stipulated government regulations while the task force and enforcement operatives should be strengthened.