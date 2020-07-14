In a world increasingly faced by the menace of pollution and its effects on climate change, it is imperative that sustainable ways to manage pollution are devised. Plastic, being one of the most terrifying pollutants in our community, can be managed more sustainably.

Dr. Victor Odumuyiwa, a lecturer in the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Science, University of Lagos who is also the acting Director, Centre for Information Technology and Systems (CITS) of UNILAG, recently made the university proud by being one of the co-investigators in a new project tagged DITCh Plastic Project.

DITCh Plastic is a Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funded project. It is aimed at characterising, clustering, synergising and optimising digital innovations that would support and accelerate a transition to a Circular Plastic Economy in Africa. The project was launched two months ago.

By combining its extensive existing networks and infrastructure, the team of brilliant minds that Dr. Odumuyiwa would be working alongside, is charged with the mandate to work at the community level to create public engagement for knowledge exchange and capacity building in managing plastic waste and pollution sustainably.

DITCh Plastic will integrate digital tools that will bring together existing websites, apps and innovative processes that have been designed specifically for plastic reduction, recycling and reuse in different environments. This will be done to facilitate and foster collaboration, as well as synergy and knowledge exchange.

The DITCh Plastic Project is led by De Montfort University in the UK. It will bring together Africa’s leading technology hubs (Co-creation hub Lagos, iHub Nairobi and BongoHive Lusaka), top UK universities (University of Warwick, University of Birmingham, and Aston University), leading African universities (University of Lagos, Kigali Collaborative Research Centre and University of Namibia) and third sector organisations such as (Chatham House and Plastic Oceans).

Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on behalf of management, staff and students of the university congratulated Dr. Odumuyiwa for being among the co-investigators in this notable project. He wished him and other individuals and institutions involved in the DITCh Plastic Project tremendous success.