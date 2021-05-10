By Moses Akaigwe

Coscharis Motors Plc, a subsidiary of Coscharis Group, has been commended for being committed the development of the local automotive industry through its assembly plant located in the head office in the Awoyaya part of Lagos state.

The commendation was made by Prof. Obanishola Sadiq of the University of Lagos when he led all the heads of departments (HODs) in the Faculty of Engineering on a courtesy visit/facility tour to the Coscharis Group’s head office.

Prof. Sadiq, who is the Dean of the Engineering Faculty, applauded the Coscharis team led by the visionary founder and President of the Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, for the foresight and resilience in the huge investment in the assembly plant and after-sales facilities for all the reputable brands it represent in Nigeria.

In his words, “Some of us even as academicians never knew that Coscharis has invested such huge capital in an assembly plant that has capacity that is producing some of the automobiles we see on our roads in Nigeria today.

“This is highly commendable and part of the reasons why we as teachers of engineers deemed it fit to visit your facility for an on-the-spot assessment of what you have and I can say for a fact that we are really excited with what we have seen as comparable to any world class plant you can envisage”.

Welcoming the university teacers on behalf of the President of Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, who is the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications for the Group, gave a brief historical background of the conglomerate and various sectors where the company plays.

He said that aside the automotive sector, Coscharis equally contributes to the economic growth of the country in the IT, logistic, beverages, and agro-allied sectors, amongst others.

Babarinde said, “The assembly plant that was established in 2015, was initially located at our Ikeja office as a semi-knocked down (SKD) plant that produced Ford Ranger and JoyLong buses before it was moved to the group head office in Awoyaya, Lagos.

“As at today, our assembly plant as an SKD plant produces Ford Ranger and Renault products with a capacity to deliver 30 units per day, but for various challenges encountered as a local producer like low patronage, cost of production amongst others, produces about 10 units per day”.

The General Manager disclosed that Coscharis as a major player in the automotive sector in Nigeria representing some of the most respected iconic auto brands in the world like the Rolls-Royce, BMW, Jaguar LandRover, Ford, Renault and Morris Garages {MG}, has consistently invested in its after-sales offerings.

“We’ve always believed that the ultimate peace of mind we can give our loyal customers relies on our capacity to deliver seamless aftersales solutions across all these great brands we represent. We invest in getting the original spare parts direct from our OEMs, same with the right tools to fix the parts and huge investment in our technicians that are certified by OEMs. This ultimately gives us the edge in the industry at all times based on both our new models of each brands and the aftersales deliverables”.

Being one of the thos that were established in October, 1964, when the University of Lagos officially took off in 1962, the Faculty of Engineering has today grown through leaps and bounds to become a household name in the University, not only nationally but internationally.