Christopher Oji

A staff of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Sunday Meshioye, has committed suicide after facing a disciplinary panel set up to investigate him.

Meshioye took his life by drinking an insecticide, Sniper.

Meshioye faced the disciplinary panel after the UNILAG bus he was driving got burnt.

It was gathered that Meshioye took the deadly insecticide last Wednesday after facing the disciplinary panel set up to investigate the incident which occurred a day earlier.

A senior staff of the university, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to talk to the press, said Meshioye was rushed to the university’s health centre and later transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi Araba area where he died. He is survived by a wife and three children.

The Lagos State police public relations officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said that the matter has not been officially reported to the police.

“Although there is no official report to the police on the incident, but the deceased was a driver in Sociology Department of UNILAG. He is not a lecturer, but we are still waiting for them to report the matter,” he said.