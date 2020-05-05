In an effort to contribute to the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos (UNILAG), has produced and donated 500 pieces of re-usable fabric face masks to the institution’s management.

In a statement signed by the Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Monday Ubangha, said that the gesture was informed by the scarcity and high cost of medical face masks as well as the continued spread of the virus.

“The production of the face masks was carried out by the Department of Science and Technology Education of the faculty, adding, ”we thought it wise to produce these masks and donate the same to the university management as our little contribution to the aggressive fight against the dreaded pandemic.”

He quoted the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, as commending the faculty, especially the Science and Technology Education Department, directly involved in the project.

According to the dean, the VC reiterated the need for all segments of the university community to be creative and be at the forefront of finding innovative local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that Prof Ogundipe directed the distribution of the face masks to various sections of the institution. The VC said that 250 pieces of the masks would be given to the institution’s Security Unit, 100 to the Sabo Police Station, and another 100 to the Bariga Police Station. He said that the Yaba Local Council Development Area would receive 50 pieces of the face masks.

“Special attention has to be paid to the design considerations and fabric colour combinations, without compromising the main purpose for wearing the mask, which is, protection against COVID-19,” he added.