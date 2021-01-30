From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Daily Times, Alhaji Aliu Akoshile, has been elected as the Chairman of the University of Lagos Alumni Association, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, branch.

The alumni association inaugurated its new executive committee, which will serve a two-year tenure, having Alhaji Akoshile and Princess Dupe Nelson as Chairman and Vice-Chairman, in Abuja, yesterday.

Other members of the executive are Mr. Wale Balogun as General Secretary, Mr. Oluwafemi Ayodeji Oteyolanu as Assistant Secretary, Ms. Phyllis Chidi-Ebere Nweke as Welfare Secretary, Mr. Wole Abraham as Financial Secretary, Mr. Ifewunmi Ajiboye as Treasurer and Ms. Julia Davids as Publicity Secretary.

In a statement signed by the association’s Publicity Secretary, Julia Davids, Akoshile said the new exco would serve diligently to realise the lofty objectives of the association.

“The new executive is committed to the welfare of Alumni in FCT, promotion of the enviable image of the University of Lagos and giving back to the society.”

Immediate past chairman, Alhaji Tijani Mohammed and his deputy, Mr. Bola Olaiwola Saliu, were elected as ex- official members of the new executive.