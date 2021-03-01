By Gabriel Dike

One of the acknowledged and finest Professor in the Nigeria University System (NUS), Prof. Chioma Agowo, has retired from the services of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after attaining the age of 70.

The former Dean, Faculty of Law, served UNILAG meritoriously for 44 years with unblemished record and crowned it with her role during the August 2020 crisis over the illegal removal of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Prof. Ogundipe said “Our respected and cherished Prof. Chioma Agomo is attending last her Senate meeting prior to her retirement on the 1st of March 2021.

“Prof. Agomo has put in 44 years of active meritorious and unblemished service to the institution. I got to know Prof. Agomo for over 23 years and the impression I have about her has never changed.”

The VC in his address titled: “The hour to honour the bridge builders’’ said Agomo recently added another star to her several stars by being the biblical Deborah of our time.

Ogundipe said “She displayed uncommon leadership first on the floor of Senate on the 13th August, 2020 by suggesting urgent proactive steps that needed to be taken to save the University of Lagos and by extension the entire Nigerian University System from the grips of the people that were intent on destroying it.

“She followed it up by leading a strong delegation to take the well articulated resolution of Senate on the dangers of what was about to befall the university system to the presidential villa in Abuja.”

He stressed that despite pressure mounted on her from within and outside the university for her to have a rethink about her stand, Prof. Agomo stood her ground on the need to adhere to due process in the removal of the VC.

“I salute you ma, for your courage and determination in strengthening the institutions that make up the university system and not to leave the university worse than you met it 44 years ago,” the VC noted.

Addressing newsmen after the Senate meeting, Prof. Agomo said she was leaving UNILAG a satisfied and fulfilled lecturer.

Agomo revealed that she drawn her inspiration from God, noting that she used it to handle the crisis that engulfed the university in August 2020 and chaired the Senate meeting that appointed an acting VC as well as lead a delegation to Abuja to present Senate position on the crisis.

Her words “I am leaving the University of Lagos a satisfied and fulfilled person. I stated at the Senate, during the crisis that I respect man but I fear God. When you fear man, you start to do things that you may regret.

“When you do not fear God, you are on slope, anything goes. If you don’t have integrity, if you don’t have character, before you vie for an office, you must know what you are looking for.

Speaking on Agomo’s retiremnt, Prof. Chimdi Maduagwu of English Department, said she maintained her dignity and integrity in UNILAG, stating “her character is unique. She is extra ordinary and has an impeccable record.”

Maduagwu, who is the Director, Confucius Institute, said what capped Prof. Agomo’s integrity and character was the role she played during the crisis that rocked UNILAG leading to the illegal removal of Prof. Ogindipe as VC.

He acknowledged that the university is fortuned to have her type of person in the system, adding the Faculty of Law and UNILAG will miss her. He made her mark as the first female dean to be elected.”