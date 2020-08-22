From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, in response to the ongoing management crisis in University of Lagos (UNILAG), has directed the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, UNILAG governing council, Dr. Wale Babalakin and the sacked Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties of the institutions.

It announced the constitution of a “Special Visitation Panel” that is expected to visit the university and unearth the fact behind the unhealthy relationship between the VC and the governing council which led to the recent sack of the VC.

Director, Press and public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement late Friday evening, said that Federal Government will await for the report of the visitation panel before taking decision on the matter.

Few days ago, the Governing Council of UNILAG led by Dr. Wale Babalakin announced the sack of the Vice Chancellor, for alleged corruption, mismanagement of funds and insubordination. He immediately announced Prof. Theophilus Soyombo, as his replacement on acting capacity.

Dr. Babalakin’s actions generated criticisms from stakeholders in the institution, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) both at the National level and UNILAG chapter, who accused of the Council of not following the due process in the sack of the VC.

The sacked VC in his response maintained that he remains the VC of the institutions, leading to breakdown of law and order in the institution.