Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has inaugurated a seven-member presidential panel to look into the crisis in the school and submit recommendations that would put the school back on course.

Adamu, at the inauguration in Abuja yesterday, charged members of the panel to conclude its assignment and submit its report within two weeks from the time of the inauguration.

The panel is headed by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad. Other members are Prof. Adamu Usman, Board Chairman, UBEC, Prof. Ikenna Onyedo, former Vice-chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Ekanem Braid, former Vice-chancellor Cross River State University, Prof. Victor Onoha, Alhaji Jimoh Bankole, former Bursar, University of Ibadan and Mrs Grace Ekanem, Director, Legal Services, Ministry of Education who will serve as secretary.

The visitation panel is expected to view the report of the council sub-committee on review of the university since May 2017 and make appropriate recommendations, after affording all those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves.

“They are to examine the steps taken by the council leading to the removal of the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and ascertain whether due process was followed as stipulated in the universities amendment act 2003, and the principle of fair hearing adhered to.

“To determine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of the acting Vice-chancellor for the university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act.

“ To make appropriate recommendations, including sanctions for all those found culpable by the special visitation team, on allegations contained in the report as well as other subsequent actions arising therefrom. And make any recommendations that will assist government to take decisions that will ensure peaceful, stable and effective administration of the university,” he said.

Adamu, however, urged stakeholders in the University of Lagos to fully cooperate with the panel and to allow it to work unhindered.

Chairman of the panel thanked the minister for finding the members of the committee worthy of carrying out the national assignment.