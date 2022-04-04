The 1980-1983 set of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (UNILAG) alumni Association, will celebrate its 13th to 15th combined annual reunion in Lagos April 8 -10.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman, local organising committee, Justice Idowu Alakija and national publicity secretary, Francis Effanga, said the event would be attended by all members of the UNILAG flagship law class, both at home and abroad.

Tagged “Eko 2020-2022”, the reunion would hold at The Radisson Blu Hotel,Ikeja GRA, Lagos. Activities for the reunion week starts on April 6 with a visit to the Faculty of Law and meeting with the Dean of Law and Faculty Management and visit to President UNILAG Alumni association, Dr. John Momoh.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Highlights of the event with the theme, “Celebrating 40 plus years of Friendship” starts with a welcome party on Friday, April 8 while the Annual General Meeting (AGM) holds on Saturday, April 9. The reunion will end with a dinner same day.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

There will be a thanksgivings service on Sunday 10 April at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Rose of Sharon, Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Ikeja GRA, for Christians, while moslem members would hold prayers at the Raddison Blu Mosque within the Radisson Blu Hotel premises.

Guests expected include the class’ former lecturer on Law of Evidence and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, a member of the flagship law class, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos. President of the Alumni Association and President of Channels TV, Dr. John Momoh; Dean Faculty of Law, among others.