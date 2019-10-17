Gabriel Dike

To check and prevent future sex scandal, management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), yesterday, set up a taskforce on sexual harassment.

A statement by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede, said it is in continuation of the university’s unrelenting campaign against the menace of sexual harassment and other related forms of inappropriate behaviour.

The task force has the mandate to examine the extant University of Lagos Policy on Sexual Harassment; receive complaints from faculties, departments and units within the university concerning matters that touch on sexual harassment; receive oral and written testimonies from staff and students involved in cases of sexual harassment; recommend appropriate sanctions for staff or students found guilty of sexual harassment; put forward counselling and other therapies for mitigating the adverse effects of sexual harassment on victims and to carry out other duties aimed at eradicating sexual harassment in UNILAG .

It is a standing committee which will send monthly reports of its activities to the Vice Chancellor.

“The University of Lagos is committed to stamping out the menace of sexual harassment on its campuses

and will spare no efforts in ensuring that it remains a foremost citadel of learning and promoting excellence in character,’’ the statement said.