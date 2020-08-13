Azeez also said the council’s “attention has been drawn to a document circulating under the hand and signature of the former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. The letter purports to deny his removal by the governing council of university at its emergency meeting of Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
“For the avoidance of doubt, I am in my capacity as Registrar and Secretary to council the only custodian of the minutes of council and the authorizing officer on behalf of council to issue official statements pertaining to all council Affairs.
Members of the public are hereby advised to totally disregard the statement attributed to the said former VC. The position remains that he was lawfully removed by the governing council at a meeting fully attended by all Council members.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) UNILAG branch yesterday rejected the removal of Prof Ogundipe by the governing council as VC and vowed not to recognize anybody appointed as acting VC.
