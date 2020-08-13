Gabriel Dike

Less than 24 hours after the Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) removed Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor of the institution, the council has appointed Prof Theophilus Soyombo as acting VC.

In statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dr. Oladejo Azeez, said council at its meeting duly appointed Prof Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences as Vice Chancellor of the University in an acting capacity.

The Wale Babalakin led governing council at a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, August 12, removed Prof Ogundipe as VC of UNILAG. Within few hour, Ogundipe denied being sacked and insisted that he remain in charge of affairs of the institution.