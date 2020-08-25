Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Less than 24 hours after she was elected by the Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the Governing Council of the institution has approved the appointment of Prof Folasade Ogunsola, as acting Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Ogunsola, formerly Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), was on Monday elected acting VC by 135 votes out of 167 Senate members that participated in the election. She defeated Prof Ben Oghojafor, Deputy VC (Development Services), who scored 31 votes while one vote was void.

The newly elected acting VC is a professor of Medical Microbiology and first child of Nigeria’s first professor of Geography, Prof Akin Mabogunje, and was also the first female provost of College of Medicine, Idi-Araba.

Ogunsola, the first female acting VC of the 58-year-old institution is from the College of Medicine, Idi Araba, appointed was approved at an emergency council meeting presided by the Interim Chairman, Dr John Momoh.

Dr Momoh is the current President of University of Lagos Alumni Association Worldwide and he was appointed interim chairman of UNILAG Governing Council last night. His first task is the ratification of the election of a new acting VC, Prof Ogunsola.

Daily Sun learnt the governing council meeting was virtual and the only item on agenda is the ratification of Prof Ogunsola as the acting Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG.

The Federal Government mandated the Senate of the university to meet and elect a new acting VC and also directed the governing council to convey a meeting to approve the appointment. The Special Visitation Panel will be inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu tomorrow and the members will arrive UNILAG on Wednesday or Thursday to start the assignment which for two weeks.

The top management staff of UNILAG told Daily Sun that the governing council virtual meeting started at 11:00 am and approved the nomination of Senate acting VC, adding that ‘the meeting was chaired by Dr John Momoh and with the approval, Madam has started work and her major one task will be when the Special Visitation Panel visits the university tomorrow or next.’

He further added: ‘Since yesterday when the news broke of her election as acting VC by UNILAG Senate, she has received many congratulatory messages from colleagues, non-academic staff, family members and even her former and current students.’