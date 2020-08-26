Gabriel Dike

Less than 24 hours after she was elected by the Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the Governing Council of the institution has approved the appointment of Prof Folasade Ogunsola as acting Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Ogunsola, formerly Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services) was on Monday elected acting VC by 135 votes out of 167 Senate membersthat participated in the election. She defeated Prof. Ben Oghojafor, Deputy VC (Development Services) who scored 31 votes while one vote was void.

Dr. John Momoh, president of the University of Lagos Alumni Association Worldwide emerged new interim chairman of UNILAG Governing Council last night. His first task was the ratification of the election of the acting VC, Prof Ogunsola.

Daily Sun learnt the governing council meeting was virtual and the only item on agenda was the ratification of Prof Ogunsola.

Top management staff of UNILAG told Daily Sun that the governing council which started its meeting at 11am approved the nomination of Senate acting VC.

Meanwhile, details have emerged how six Federal Government appointees in the council boycotted the meeting. Only eight out of 14 participate in the meeting.

The Federal Government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) had asked the Registrar/Secretary to Senate and Council to immediately convene a meeting of the two bodies to nominate and confirm the appointment of a new acting VC.

Federal Government nominees that boycotted the emergency council meeting included Bayo Adaralegbe, Rev. Yomi Kasali, Dr. Saminu Dagari, Alhaji Alli Hussien, Mr. Oluwarotimi Shodimu and Mr. Oladejo Azeez, registrar to council.