From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Veteran Sports Journalist and world class Sprinter, Hameed Adio, has been invited by his Alma Mater, the University of Lagos(UNILAG), as the Unity Torch bearer for the 26th Nigerian University Games (NUGA), to be hosted by the University.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

During his time at the school, Adio won NUGA Gold medals in the 100 metres, 200 metres and relay 4×100 metres relay in the 1978 games hosted by UNILAG.

After excelling as a great athlete, Adio would go on to make his mark as a sports journalist and administrator, chalking up stints on both local and international duty briefs.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He has achieved global fame working with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, both nationally and in his native Kwara State.

Adio was the captain of the National Olympic team to Moscow, USSR, lifting the country’s flag on the track and had consistently upheld Nigeria’s image, especially at the FIFA 1998 World Cup and 1999 IAAF World Championship in Seville.

The invitation is coming 44 years after Adio, a world class sprinter, had led UNILAG to excel at the 1978 NUGA GAMES.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Meanwhile, the 26th edition of the University Games is billed to kick off this weekend.