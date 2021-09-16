By Gabriel Dike

The Federal Ministry of Education (FME) will on Thursday react to the claim by the sacked Governing Council Chairman of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin about the outcome of the visitation panel report.

A top official of the education ministry said Babalakin and Prof. Boniface Adeniran, a former council member, are promoting absolute falsehood.

The senior official disclosed that the visitation panel report neither exonerated him nor indicted the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

“He is trying to discredit the report to save face because it is along the lines of the first report that indicted him. The ministry will react tomorrow.

“The White Paper committee is yet to do its work and no report was leaked to anybody.

“He is promoting the baseless allegations which he presented to the panel and got a public rebuke. I read the report yesterday. The man is shameless and has no regard for facts.”

Recalled that last year, President Muhammadu Buhari, ordered the sack of Dr. Babalakin as chairman of UNILAG governing council and equally dissolved the council.

Buhari ordered the reinstatement of Prof. Ogundipe as the vice chancellor of UNILAG based on the recommendations of the Special Presidential Visitation Panel which probed the crisis that rocked the institution.