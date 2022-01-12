By Gabriel Dike

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, wouldconfer degrees, diplomas, certificates and postgraduate degrees on 12, 217 graduands at the 52nd convocation for 2019/2020 academic session.

Its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who disclosed this at the pre-convocation briefing, yesterday, said 238 students obtained first class in different courses. He said the Faculty of Engineering led with 63 First Class while 36 students from the faculties of Pharmacy, Basic Medicals Sciences and Clinical graduated with Distinctions.

Elizabeth Ekeoseye of the Faculty of Science, Department of Zoology (Environmental Toxicology and Conservation Option) emerged the overall best graduating student for the 2019/2020 academic session with a 4.95 CGPA. She was followed by Oluwaseyi Atanranshe of Faculty of Management Sciences, Department of Accounting who graduated with 4.92 CGPA.

Ogundipe said in the postgraduate category, the overall best Ph.D award went to Joy Umudu, who obtained her degree in Mathematics (Pure), while the best Ph.D Thesis in Humanities went to Osa Ehiorobo, who obtained his Ph.D in Management.

The VC, who is presiding over his last convocation ceremony, said a 68-year-old woman from the Faculty of Education, Department of Music, bagged a Ph.D, thus becoming the oldest graduate at the 2019/2020 academic year. Giving a further breakdown, he said 2,454 students graduated with Second-Class Upper Division; 3,459 obtained Second-Class Lower Division and 1,183 students came out with Third-Class Division degrees.’

On higher degrees, Ogundipe said out of 4,418 postgraduate students, 145 students would be awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees in various disciplines, 3,863 with masters degrees and 410 would receive postgraduate diplomas.

“UNILAG has grown, and the results are visible for all to see. We do not take pride in our strength, rather, we return all glory to God from who cometh all good things.’ When this administration assumed office in 2017, the university’s international ranking was not favourable, but in the last four years we have moved up considerably on the ranking ladder. We moved from not being recognised by the ranking to the 501 – 600 bracket in Universities Global ranking. This is indeed a reflection of the hard work and tenacity of our academic and non-academic staff.”