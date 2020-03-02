Gabriel Dike

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka will next week graduate13,489 students for the 2018/2019 academic session. They will be awarded certificates diplomas, first and postgraduate degrees.

Out of the 13,489 graduates, 281 obtained First Class honours with Faculty of Engineering recording the highest number with 70 First Class graduates.

Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe flanked by other management staff of the institution said the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony will be used to celebrate the exploits of its students and also showcase some development that the university witnessed during the 2018/2019 academic session.

According to him, the convocation lecture titled: ”The Role of Disruptive Technologies in Sustainable Economic Transformation,” will be delivered by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali while the pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of Federal University, Lokoja, Prof Nimi Briggs will chair the occasion.

Prof Ogundipe, who said the award of degrees will start on Tuesday, March 10, noted that 13,489 students will receive their degrees, diplomas, and certificates and out of this, 7,198 (54.4%) will be awarded first degrees in various faculties.

His words: ”I am pleased to inform you that 281 students graduated in the First Class Division, with Faculty of Engineering coming out top on the list with 70 First Class graduating students.”

Giving a further breakdown of the statistics, the VC said 2, 139 graduates finished in the Second Class Upper Division, 2,870 made Second Class Lower, 1,148 recorded Third class, 177 obtained Pass while the university will also graduate 453 students whose degrees are not classified.

The VC revealed that Alimi Ibrahim Adedeji of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering emerged the overall best graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.98, followed by Popoola Victoria Opeyemi of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences as the best graduating student in Humanities with a CGPA of 4.90.

Ogundipe explained that in addition to the first degrees, 6,291 postgraduate degrees will be awarded while 112 students will receive Ph.D in various disciplines; 5,550 will receive master’s degrees in various fields, while 629 will get postgraduate diplomas.

He also disclosed that three prominent Nigerians will be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees. They are late Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh for her exemplary role and bravery during the Ebola virus days in 2014; Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, for his contribution to the growth of education and sustainable development of communities to improve lives and Chief Biodun Shobanjo, for his giant strides in the media and many initiatives to develop education in UNILAG.

Prof Ogundipe explained that the university will confer emeritus professorship on the former vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oye Ibidapo-Obe.

He also used the occasion to announce that UNILAG Senate had approved a new anthem for the University of Lagos, which portrays the mission, vision and core values of the institution.

The VC said some completed projects would be commissioned and they include TETFund 500-seat capacity lecture theatre in the Faculty of Social Sciences and the Technology Hub Building donated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

On the current Coronavirus facing the world, Prof Ogundipe said the management would introduce some health measures and that the director of Health Centre and his team would also sanitise guests, students, the staff at the venue during the convocation ceremony.