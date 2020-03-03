Gabriel Dike

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has said it would graduate 13,489 students for the 2018/2019 academic session for the award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates and postgraduate.

Out of the 13,489 graduates, 281 obtained First Class honours degree with the Faculty of Engineering leading with 70 First Class graduates.

Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the 51st convocation ceremony and award of degrees would hold as from Tuesday, March 10, and would be used to celebrate the exploits of students and showcase developments in the university during the 2018/2019 academic session.

Giving a breakdown of the data on the performance of the graduands, the VC said 2, 139 finished in the second class upper division; 2,870 made second class lower; 1,148 recorded third class; 177 obtained pass while 453 students whose degrees are not classified would also graduate. Prof. Ogundipe said 6,291 postgraduate degrees would be awarded, while 112 students would receive Ph.D in various disciplines.

The convocation lecture, “The Role of Disruptive Technologies in Sustainable Economic Transformation’’ would be delivered by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali while the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of Federal University, Lokoja, Prof Nimi Briggs would chair the event.

Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi and Chief Biodun Shobanjo would be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees.