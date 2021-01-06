By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The former Dean of Students Affairs and ex-Registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB), Prof Duro Ajeyalemi, is dead.

Prof Ajeyalemi died in a Lagos hospital as a result of COVID-19 complications. He was 70 and retired from the services of UNILAG in November 2020.

His death is coming less than 72 hours after a former Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, died in Lagos due to COVID-19 complications.

Prof. Ibidapo-Obe died in the evening of Sunday, January 3, as a result of COVID-19 complications. He retired from the services of UNILAG in 2019 after clocking 70 years.

Prof Ajeyalemi, who was also a former Dean, Faculty of Education, was born on November 7, 1950, and hails from Ibokun in Osun State.

He attended St Peter’s School, Ibokun 1956-61, LASU Secondary Modern School, Ibokun, Kiriji Memorial College, Igbafe in 1963. Ajeyalemi was also a student of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State 1970-72 and obtained his first degree from UNILAG in 1976.

Ajeyalemi worked briefly at Nigerian Portsmouth Authority between 1966-70, management trainee, Lever Brothers, 1977, Graduate Assistant, UNILAG 1977-81and appointed Professor of Curriculum in 1992.

A colleague in the Faculty of Education said: ‘In three days, we have lost two professors. Ajeyalemi died this morning in a Lagos hospital from COVID-19 complications. Both are from Ijesa in Osun State.

‘Those who said coronavirus is a scam should learn from the death of the professors from COVID-19 complications. It is real and we need to observe all the protocols.’

In his reaction, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Dele Ashiru, described Ajeyalemi death as unfortunate and a great loss.

‘We lost two intellectuals within three days. This is hard to take. Prof Ajeyalemi was a distinguished scholar, to die like that is a big blow to academia. The university community and the Nigerian University System (NUS) will certainly miss him.

‘We have encouraged our members to observe all the protocols and stay safe. The National Executive Council of ASUU directed all branches to engage in enlightenment campaign. Our members produced COVID-19 Ventilators, leaflets and other health items to fight COVID-19.’