By Gabriel Dike

The Registrar, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Mr. Oladejo Azeez has defied the Federal Government directive for members of the Senate of the University to convene and elect a new acting Vice-Chancellor.

Mr. Azeez in a circular asked professors and other academic staff who are members of the Senate to stop the proposed meeting to pick an acting VC, saying the Senate meeting, scheduled for Monday, August 24 should be put on hold until after consultation with the federal government.

The Registrar’s directive was ignored by Senate members, who gathered to elect a new acting VC for the university.

Security personnel, from Sabo Police Station were stationed at the venue of meeting.

As at the time of this report, more than 70 member of the university senate have signed the attendance register.

The Federal Government had directed UNILAG Senate to meet and elect a new acting VC after it asked the Governing Council chairman, Dr. Wale Babalakin and the VC, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe to step aside for a Special Visitation Panel to investigate the finances and crisis rocking the 58-years-old institution.

The acting VC, Prof Theophilus Soyombo, appointed by the Babalakin-led governing council stepped down after the government decision.