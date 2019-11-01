The Distance Learning Institute Students Association (DLISA) of University of Lagos has rolled out drums for its 2019 sports fiesta.

The fiesta, according to the organisers, which will begin November 2 and end on 17, will see students taking part in football, Basketball, Athletics, Table Tennis, Chess and Scrabble, among other sports.

Speaking during the unveiling of what is in stock for participants, the Sports Secretary, Adaeze Osinachi Alagwu, explained that all arrangements have been put in place to make the fiesta a huge success.

She said: “The sports fiesta is about bringing DLISA students together to have fun. What we intend doing is to provide an environment that would enable the students unwind. And we feel sports is the best way to achieve this aim.

“The school authority has given its support in terms of facilities and logistics.”