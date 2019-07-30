Gabriel Dike

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos, has sanctioned 108 students for sundry misconducts committed during the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 academic sessions.

The various sanctions meted out were made known in the summary of the report by the university management. Names of the affected 108 students in different departments and levels were published on the university’s website,UNILAG.edu.ng.

In October, UNILAG expelled 125 students and suspended 73 others for academic misconduct.

The offences included disruption of peace, involvement in drugs, monetary/property, sexual misconduct, possession of weapons, firearms and explosive. Breakdown of the sanctions revealed that eight students were issued warning, 46 rusticated, 41 placed on indefinite suspension, eight expelled and two, who are diploma students will not be admitted while some were withdrawn and their names flagged by the management, which would make it impossible for them to be admitted in any university.

The list included three students in 500-level, four in diploma class, 34 in 400-level, eleven in 100-level, 21 in 200-level, 34 in 400-level and others whose levels were not stated.