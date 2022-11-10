By Gabriel Dike

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some prominent Nigerian yesterday acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Even as the former Pro-chancellors, chairman, Governing Council, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, said despite the turbulent crisis that rocked part of his tenure, Prof. Ogundipe, has steered the ship and made great impact in the history of UNILAG.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and Dr. Ogunbiyi, spoke in Lagos at the book presentation of the outgoing UNILAG VC, Prof. Ogundipe, titled: The Captain: Steering the Ship Above Murky waters.

The governor said the book showcased the achievements recorded in five years despite the turbulent period.

He acknowledged that the outgoing VC steered the ship and was able to stability it and recorded giant strides.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, described Ogundipe as astute and seasoned university administrator and has taken UNILAG to greater heights.

Oba Ogunwusi while recalling the UNILAG crisis in 2020, described Prof. Ogundipe as a good fighter and that he fought and won the battle.

Dr. Ogunbiyi urged the outgoing VC to forget the turbulent period and move on in his next endeavour.

In his remarks, Prof. Ogundipe, said the achievements recorded was a team work and acknowledged the support of his management team.

Said he: “I am not the only one being celebrated. The achievements was a team work. We worked as a team to attain greater heights.”