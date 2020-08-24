Gabriel Dike

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu yesterday over ruled the Registrar of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Mr. Oladejo Azeez to allow members of Senate elect new acting Vice-chancellor.

The Senate members were locked out of the venue of the meeting and for over two hours, they stayed out until the ministerial directive came.

Adamu spoke to Director Council Affairs and ordered the Main Auditorium to be opened for the Senate members.

Voting for acting VC started at 1.09 pm and the two Deputy Vice Chancellors contested.

Prof Folashade Ogunsola beat Prof Ben Oghafor by 135 to 31.