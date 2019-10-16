Gabriel Dike, Lagos

In its bid to check and prevent future sex scandals on campus, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has set up a taskforce on sexual harassment.

A statement signed by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, said it is in continuation of the University’s unrelenting campaign against the menace of sexual harassment

and other related forms of inappropriate behaviour.

The task force has the mandate to: e the extant University of Lagos Policy on Sexual Harassment;

receive complaints from faculties, departments and units within the university concerning matters that

touch on sexual harassment; receive oral and written testimonies from staff and students involved in cases

of sexual harassment; recommend appropriate sanctions for staff or students found guilty of sexual

harassment; put forward counselling and other therapies for mitigating the adverse effects of sexual

harassment on victims; and to carry out other duties aimed at eradicating sexual harassment in UNILAG.

It is a standing committee which will send monthly reports of its activities to the Vice Chancellor.

“The University of Lagos is committed to stamping out the menace of sexual harassment on its campuses

and will spare no efforts in ensuring that it remains a foremost citadel of learning and promoting excellence

in character,” the statement added.

A fortnight ago, two UNILAG senior lecturers, Dr Boniface Igbenehu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies and Dr Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics were exposed via a video recording showing them demanding sex from an undercover BBC reporter in exchange for admission.

The University management suspended the duo, barred them from their offices, which has been sealed, and last week set up a panel headed by Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa, who is also the Dean, Faculty of Law, to try the two senior lecturers involved in the sex extortion scandal.