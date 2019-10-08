Gabriel Dike

University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shut down its Staff Club which was mentioned in “Sex-for-admission” video recently released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) featuring two lecturers of the university.

A statement by the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit), Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, announcing the suspension of Dr Igbenehu said the university management had ordered the shutdown of the Staff Club “Cold Room” mentioned in the documentary for further investigation.

”The so-called “Cold Room” is a Functions Room that may have been abused because this is a deviation from the purpose for which it was created (meetings, seminars, events, etc.).

”The university assures members of the public that any other lecturer mentioned in the full version of the operation which is to be aired later today (Tuesday), will also be suspended to ensure a proper investigation is carried out.

”The university is embarrassed and dissociates itself totally from this act(s) and any inappropriate behaviour of staff with female students and vice versa. The university has a well-articulated ‘Policy on Sexual Harassment, Sexual and Romantic Relationships.’ A copy of the University Sexual Harassment Policy was distributed to all members of staff and can also be obtained on the university website.”

Oloyede said the university Counselling Centre, Medical Centre and Division of Students’ Affairs amongst other organs had been positioned to address complaints by students.

She added: ”These organs have cut off the bureaucracy limiting the effectiveness of the policy, by the direct reporting system of these centres to the vice-chancellor. The university encourages students who have evidence to come forward. They are assured of their anonymity and safety.”

On June 2018, Prof Awonsi of the Department of English, former vice-chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, was accused of sexual harassment by a certain Miss Joy Nwanna, but she failed to appear before a panel to substantiate her claim.