By Gabriel Dike

The Senate of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka on Wednesday ordered the closure of thew institution following the outbreak of 3rd wave COVID-19 on campus.

The Senate decision was taken at an emergency meeting called to evaluate the spread of the 3rd wave COVID-19 that was detected by the university Medical Centre.

A statement by the Dean, Students Affairs, Prof. Ademola Adeleke, titled: ”Immediate closure of hostels to check the spread of COVID-19 on campus” said to check the spread of the disease on campus, the university Senate has directed that students vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday, July 15th, 2021.

”No access will be granted to any student after 12.00 noon on 15 July. The hostels will be locked indefinitely therefore students are advised to move all their personal effects at once. Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021.”

Another statement from the Communication Unit of the university said lately, some students have tested positive, adding ”these students have been sent to the appropriate designated facilities in the state and contact-tracing has enabled us to identify those who have had exposure and directed them to isolate.

”The situation is, indeed, worrisome especially noting the reluctance of the majority of students to comply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

”To avoid the escalation of cases on campus, the University Senate at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, 14th of July 2021 approved that all students vacate the halls of residence by 12.00pm on Thursday indefinitely. Lectures for the rest of the semester will continue to be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021.”

The university commenced physical classes at the end of May 2021 when the positivity rate of the COVID-19 infection dropped to about 1%.

The university management continued to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in all the teaching and learning spaces as well as the student halls of residence.

The statement said in addition, the COVID-19 vaccination was made available to the staff and students through the support of the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Senate Lanre Tejusho.

On Tuesday UNILAG Medical Centre confirmed that the 3rd wave flu-like symptoms similar to COVID-19 has hit the campus.

The medical centre in a statement to the university community said the potential 3rd wave, with an increase in the number of patients reported to the medical centre with flu-like symptoms which are similar to COVID-19.

The medical centre assured members of the university community, that necessary measures in line with the Federal and Lagos State Government guidelines have been taken regarding the potential threat on campus.

Following outbreak, the medical centre has resolved to providing emergency services during the period, in order to protect members of the community from potential infection within the facility.

“The medical centre emergency contact line: 09095879781 remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

