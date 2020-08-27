Gabriel Dike

The Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) constituted by the Federal Government to look at the crisis rocking the 58-year-old institution has called for the submission of memoranda from staff, students and other stakeholders.

The seven-man panel headed by Prof Tukur Sa’ad urged the university community and stakeholders to submit their memoranda on any of the terms of reference.

Recall that the Federal Government last week set up the special visitation panel to investigate the removal of the Vice-Chancellor and also look into the lingering crisis at the university.

The Dr. Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council had sacked the UNILAG VC, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and appointed Prof Omolulo Syombo as acting VC but the staff unions kicked against the action.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the panel, Mrs. Grace Ekanem, said memoranda should be submitted to the panel on or before 2pm on Monday, August 31st at the Council Chambers of UNILAG.

Ekanem gave conditions for submission of the memoranda to include ten hard copies word processed, one soft copy, submissions be sealed in envelope marked according to the terms of reference and addressed to the Secretary, Special Visitation Panel.

Among the terms of reference of the panel include to review the report of the council sub-committee on expenditure of UNILAG since May 2017 and make appropriate recommendations after giving indicted persons the opportunity to defend themselves.

She said the panel will look at the steps taken by the council that lead to the removal of Prof Ogundipe and ascertain whether due process was followed as stipulated in the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2003,and if the principle of fair hearing adhered to.

According to her, the panel is to determine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of acting VC for the university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act.

She added that the special visitation panel is expected to make other recommendations that will assist government to take decision that will ensure peaceful, stable and effective administration of UNILAG and also make appropriate recommendation including sanctions for those found culpable on the allegations in the report.