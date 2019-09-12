Christopher Oji

A staff of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Sunday Meshioye, has committed suicide after facing a disciplinary panel set up to investigate him.

Meshioye allegedly took his life by drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper.

Meshioye said to have faced the disciplinary panel after the UNILAG bus he drove got burnt.

It was gathered that Meshioye took the deadly substance on Wednesday, September 11, after facing the disciplinary panel set up to investigate the incident which occurred on Tuesday, September 10.

A senior staff of the university who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Meshioye was rushed to the university’s health centre and later transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi Araba area where he died.

He is survived by a wife and three children.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said that the matter had not been officially reported to the police.

“Although there is no official report to the police on the incident, the deceased was a driver in the Department of Sociology of UNILAG. He was not a lecturer, but we are still waiting for them to report the matter.”