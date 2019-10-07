Gabriel Dike

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) management on Monday suspended Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts who was caught in a sting operation by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) titled “Sex for Grades”. The trending video chronicled cases of sexual harassment of female students by some lecturers in some West African Universities including UNILAG.

The Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit), Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede in a statement said the management at its emergency meeting of October 7, 2019 suspended Dr. Igbeneghu from work

immediately and barred him from the university academic areas while the suspension subsists unless invited

by a Panel constituted by the University to investigate the matter.

In addition to this, the University Management has ordered the shutdown of the Staff Club “Cold Room”

mentioned in the documentary for further investigation. The so-called “Cold Room” is a Functions Room

that may have been abused because this is a deviation from the purpose for which it was created (meetings,

seminars, events, etc.).

The University assures members of the public that any other lecturer mentioned in the full version of the

operation which is to be aired later today, will also be suspended to ensure a proper investigation is carried

out.

The University is embarrassed and dissociates itself totally from this act(s) and any inappropriate behaviour

of staff with female students and vice versa. The University has a well-articulated “Policy on Sexual

Harassment, Sexual and Romantic Relationships”. A copy of the University Sexual Harassment Policy was

distributed to all members of staff and can also be obtained on the University website:

Various Committees over time have been set up to investigate reports received and those found

guilty/culpable were sanctioned. To ensure our students are aware of the various opportunities for

reporting any form of sexual harassment or misconduct towards them, the University organises an

orientation programme for all new entrants sensitising them of the University’s zero-tolerance policy and

acquainting them with the mechanisms for reporting.

The University Counselling Centre, Medical Centre and Division of Students’ Affairs amongst other organs

have been well positioned to address complaints by students. These organs have cut off the bureaucracy

limiting the effectiveness of the Policy, by the direct reporting system of these Centres to the Vice-

Chancellor. The University encourages students who have evidence to come forward. They are assured of

their anonymity and safety.

As a reputable Institution and one of the foremost Universities in Nigeria and sub-Sahara Africa, we are

highly embarrassed by these allegations and we will do all that is necessary to ensure that this menace is

checked in our institution.

The University of Lagos is committed to providing conducive and safe learning environment where future

leaders are trained to take responsibilities for their action.