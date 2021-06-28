The University of Lagos is test-running its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) it initiated in 2018.

The institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, (Academics and Research), Prof. Oluwole Familoni, disclosed this in Lagos, yesterday. The production is an invaluable addition to the university’s efforts at preventing release of toxic emissions to the environment, he said. He said the initiative was also to encourage indigenous engineering innovation.

According to Familoni, UNILAG ZEV is a 63 per cent hardware and 100 per cent software home-made (Akoka content) mechatronics automobile device.

He noted that the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, had inaugurated the UNILAG Zero Emission Vehicle team in 2018.

The team is led by Prof. Samson Adeosun of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

He said in line with the universal drive to minimise global warming, the vehicle was designed to eliminate carbon emissions associated with internal combustion engines, as well as minimise acoustic noise when in operation.

“In concept, the UNILAG ZEV team developed an adaptive and reprogrammable power train (drive) system. Although the drive train functionality is presently exhibited with six passenger Sport Utility Shuttle Van platform, it can be reconfigured to support 18-seater commuter bus.”

