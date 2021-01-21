By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) will tomorrow host a former advisor to two former British Prime Ministers, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, on Policy and Strategy, Ms Cat Tully.

Ms Tully, who is the founder of the UK-based School of International Futures, will lead a webinar focused on discussions about repositioning academic institutions for future relevance.

The webinar, which is planned for members of the university management, deans, departmental heads and directors of various programmes and centres, will also feature other global academic administrators including a former Scottish Minister for Further and Higher Education, and now Head of Internationalisation at the University of Dundee, Scotland, Ms Wendy Alexander.

Also on the list is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Strategy and Internationalisation, Stellenbosch University, South Africa, Professor Hester Klopper.

Some of the topics of discussion include “Using Futures Thinking to Reposition for Relevance,” “Strategic Initiatives and Internationalisation,” and “Building a Global Community of Shared Future.”

The webinar, which is being facilitated by the university’s Office of International Relations, Partnerships and Prospects, is part of the Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe management’s efforts towards repositioning the institution for global relevance and impacts, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the readiness of the university to host the prominent facilitators, the Acting Director of the university’s Office of International Relations, Partnerships and Prospects (IRPP), Dr Ismail Ibraheem, noted that the university’s VC, Prof Ogundipe, will serve as the chief host while his deputy in charge of development services, Folasade Ogunsola, will be the host.

The event, which comes up on Friday, January 22, is being facilitated by the IRPP.