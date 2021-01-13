The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday approved Jan. 25, for the resumption of lectures for the 2019/2020 academic session. The Senate of the university, at its meeting in Lagos, approved a revised academic calendar for the institution. The resumption notice which is contained in a statement by the institution’s Principal Assistant Registrar, Communications Unit, Mrs Olufadeke Akinleye, said all lectures would be carried out online.

According to her, lectures will run for six weeks on the university’s Learning Management System platform before the students commence their examination, also online.

Akinleye urged all students to visit the institution’s website for the details of the revised calendar.